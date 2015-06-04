DUBLIN, June 4 World soccer's governing body FIFA paid five million euros ($5.64 million) to the Irish FA (FAI) to avoid the threat of a legal case over a World Cup playoff defeat in 2009, FAI chief executive John Delaney said on Thursday.

Ireland were knocked out by France in a two-legged playoff to qualify for the 2010 South Africa tournament, with the decisive goal in the second leg coming after a blatant handball by French striker Thierry Henry.

Speaking to Irish state broadcaster RTE on Thursday, Delaney said: "It was a payment to the association... not to proceed with a legal case." ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)