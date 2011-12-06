BERNE Dec 6 FIFA has been forced to delay the
publication of potentially incriminating documents following
objections from one of the parties involved, soccer's governing
body said Tuesday.
However, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said he was determined
that the documents, relating to the collapse of its former
marketing partner ISL, would be published as part of his plan to
clean up his organsation, which has been plagued by allegations
of corruption.
Blatter announced in October that he wanted to re-open the
case into the collapse of ISL, which went bankrupt in 2001, and
had hoped to publish the file at the next executive committee
meeting in Japan on Dec. 17.
"FIFA has been working intensively over the past few weeks
with its lawyers and legal team to be able to publish the ISL
file at the next meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee,"
Blatter said in a statement published by FIFA.
"It was my strong will to make the ISL file fully
transparent at this meeting. I have now been advised that as a
result of the objection of a third party to such transparency it
will take more time to overcome the respective legal hurdles.
"This does not change my stance at all. I remain fully
committed to publishing the files as soon as possible as an
important part of my many reform plans for FIFA, which include
handling the past as well as preparing the future structure of
the organisation."
Swiss prosecutors investigated the collapse of ISL but the
case was settled after they said two FIFA officials -- whose
names have not been divulged -- paid back 5.5 million Swiss
francs ($6.1 million).
