ZURICH Dec 27 FIFA has been ordered by
the Supreme Court of the Canton of Zug to release documents
relating to the collapse of its former marketing partner ISL.
World soccer's governing body said this month it had been
forced to delay the publication of the potentially incriminating
documents following objections from one of the parties involved.
But FIFA president Sepp Blatter also said he remained
determined the documents would be published as part of his plan
to clean up his organisation, which has been plagued by
allegations of corruption.
FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday it would not appeal
against the court decision "as it corresponds to the position of
FIFA and its President, Joseph S. Blatter, to open the ISL/ISMM
case file".
The court decision was reported by the Swiss consumer
magazine Beobachter on its website (www.beobachter.ch).
A court spokesman confirmed that a decision had been reached
but declined to give any further details.
Blatter announced in October that he wanted to re-open the
case into the collapse of ISL, which went bankrupt in 2001.
Swiss prosecutors investigated the collapse of ISL but the
case was settled after they said two FIFA officials - whose
names have not been divulged - paid back 5.5 million Swiss
francs ($6.1 million).
