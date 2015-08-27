BUENOS AIRES Aug 27 An Argentine judge has suspended the extradition of Hugo and Mariano Jinkis, who are wanted by the United States as part of the FIFA graft investigation that has rocked world soccer over the last three months, local media reported on Thursday.

Hugo Jinkis, 70, and his son Mariano, 40, were among the current and former FIFA officials and corporate executives indicted in the United States on racketeering charges.

The reports said Judge Claudio Bonadio suspended the extraditions for 30 days and asked U.S. prosecutors to provide additional information about the accusations against the two Argentine suspects, who are under house arrest.

An assistant to the judge, contacted by Reuters, had no comment on the reports and the country's judiciary's news service did not issue a statement.

International soccer was thrown into turmoil in May when U.S. authorities announced an indictment saying the 14 men corrupted the sport by agreeing to more than $150 million in bribes and kickbacks for media and marketing rights.

