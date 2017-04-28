Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 FIFA audit and compliance committee member Richard Lai was provisionally suspended by the chairman of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Friday after the Guam official pleaded guilty to charges of fraud.
Lai, who has been president of the Guam Football Association since 2001, pleaded guilty to charges that he took close to $1 million in bribes in exchange for using his influence within the FIFA and agreed to pay $1.1 million as part of the plea.
"The Chairman...has provisionally suspended Richard Lai from football with immediate effect under the AFC's Disciplinary and Ethics Code following Mr Lai's guilty plea to charges relating to fraud at a court appearance in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday evening," the confederation said in a statement.
"The AFC will make no further comment until the investigation process is completed," it added. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.