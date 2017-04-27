TEXT-Euro zone finance ministers' statement on Greece
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Below the text of the statement agreed by euro zone finance ministers on the Greek bailout programme on Thursday:
NEW YORK, April 27 A member of FIFA's audit and compliance committee pleaded guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges that he took close to $1 million in bribes in exchange for using his influence within the global soccer governing organization.
Richard Lai, 55, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn, according to U.S. prosecutors. As part of the plea, Lai has agreed to pay $1.1 million, prosecutors said.
The charges against Lai stem from a global scandal that has engulfed FIFA since 2015, when numerous soccer officials were indicted in the United States on corruption charges that included handing out lucrative marketing and broadcasting rights in exchange for bribes. Several have already pleaded guilty.
In addition to his role in FIFA, Lai has been president of the Guam Football Association since 2001 and belongs to Asia's soccer governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), where he has held various positions, according to prosecutors.
An attorney for Lai could not immediately be reached for comment. FIFA, the AFC and Guam Football Association could not immediately be reached for comment on the case, or on their current relationship with Lai.
In 2011, prosecutors said, Lai took $100,000 in bribes from an AFC official who was running for FIFA president in an upcoming election. Lai agreed in exchange to support and vote for the official, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors also said that between 2009 and 2014, Lai received more than $850,000 in bribes from a faction of soccer officials in Asia who were seeking to take control of the AFC and influence FIFA.
In exchange for those bribes, prosecutors said, Lai helped the officials advance their scheme, including by helping them identify others within the AFC to bribe. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Below the text of the statement agreed by euro zone finance ministers on the Greek bailout programme on Thursday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s (Brighthouse) proposed issuance of up to $3 billion new senior unsecured notes. The expected rating reflects standard notching based on Fitch's rating criteria. Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to pay a dividend to MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) and for general corporate purposes, including potential cap
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based JSC IC Allianz's (Allianz Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS Rating is based on 100% ownership of Allianz Russia by Allianz SE (IFS AA/Stable), one of the world's largest insurance groups but is capped by Russia's sovereign Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The rating als