Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympic sponsor deal with IOC early
BERLIN, June 16 McDonald's and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to end the company's long-standing Olympic sponsorship three years early, the IOC said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.
The trial, announced last year subject to approval by rules body IFAB, will be a first in England, although the format was used at last year's Copa America and then the Rio Olympics.
"With the Cup now adopting a straight knockout format from the quarter-finals onwards, the introduction of a fourth substitute in extra time will bring extra intrigue and interest," FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Friday.
"Also, from a technical point of view, it will be interesting to see how managers use the chance to make an additional substitution in such high-profile games and the impact it has on the final result.
The quarter-finals are scheduled for March 11-13 with holders Manchester United visiting Chelsea in the standout tie.
Among other proposals agreed at IFAB's annual meeting at Wembley on Friday was for "sin bins" to be tested for yellow card offences in grassroots football.
Glenn, who hosted the meeting attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said video-assisted referees are likely to be used from the FA Cup third round next season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON/CAIRO, June 15 Egypt faces the possibility of being banned from weightlifting for up to two years by the sport's governing body after five teenagers, including two girls aged 14, tested positive for steroids -- a charge the head of the country's weightlifting federation has rejected as "a conspiracy".
June 15 The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it hoped the diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar by its Gulf neighbours would not affect sports development in the region.