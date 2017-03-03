LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.

The trial, announced last year subject to approval by rules body IFAB, will be a first in England, although the format was used at last year's Copa America and then the Rio Olympics.

"With the Cup now adopting a straight knockout format from the quarter-finals onwards, the introduction of a fourth substitute in extra time will bring extra intrigue and interest," FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Friday.

"Also, from a technical point of view, it will be interesting to see how managers use the chance to make an additional substitution in such high-profile games and the impact it has on the final result.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for March 11-13 with holders Manchester United visiting Chelsea in the standout tie.

Among other proposals agreed at IFAB's annual meeting at Wembley on Friday was for "sin bins" to be tested for yellow card offences in grassroots football.

Glenn, who hosted the meeting attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said video-assisted referees are likely to be used from the FA Cup third round next season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)