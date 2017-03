ASUNCION, April 23 Nicolas Leoz, president of South American soccer body Conmebol, announced his resignation from FIFA's executive committee for health reasons on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old Paraguayan, who had heart surgery for the fourth time in December, has led Conmebol since 1986 and been on the executive committee of world body FIFA since 1998. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)