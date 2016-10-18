ZURICH Oct 18 Global soccer body FIFA's ethics watchdog on Tuesday imposed a five-year ban against the former head of Thailand's football association (FAT), Worawi Makudi, on charges of forgery and falsification.

"Due to the fact that Mr Makudi made alterations to the FAT Statutes without the approval of the FAT Congress, the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee found Mr Makudi guilty of forgery and falsification," the arm of FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement.

FIFA's ethics committee opened an investigation into Worawi in July 2015 following information he had been convicted of forgery by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court.

Effective immediately, Worawi was banned from all national and international football-related activities and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,094). ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)