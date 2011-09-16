By Brian Homewood
| ZURICH, Sept 16
ZURICH, Sept 16 Soccer match-fixers can be
beaten and the recent spate of cases is a sign of success in the
battle rather than failure, FIFA's head of security Chris Eaton
said Friday.
"I joined (the police) as a very young person in Australia,
I have worked on international investigations on organised crime
particularly for the last 20 years, and I think this is
eminently defeatable," Eaton told Reuters.
"I believe that by good due diligence, good regulation and
good oversight, we will eradicate opportunities for criminality
to take over this sport," added Eaton, who worked for Interpol
for more than a decade before joining FIFA.
"We can defeat it, this is not an impossible situation at
all."
The sport has been hit by a recent raft of match-fixing with
cases in Greece, Turkey, Italy, South Korea and Finland as well
as international friendlies.
The Turkish case resulted in last season's champions
Fenerbahce being withdrawn from the Champions League while Serie
A side Atalanta were deducted six points in Italy.
In South Korea, the government threatened to shut down the
16-club league after 46 players were arrested in July in
relation to attempts to fix 15 matches from June to October last
year.
Singaporean national Wilson Raj Perumal was jailed for two
years in Finland while nine players -- seven Zambians and two
Georgians -- were given suspended sentences for trying to fix
matches.
"This is an indicator of success, not an indicator of
failure," said Eaton.
"The fact is, police are investigating when they weren't in
the past, perhaps there's an interest in match-fixing when there
wasn't before.
CRIMINAL INTEREST
"This is not some sort of epidemic, this is an epidemic of
enforcement, and this will help to break the back of criminal
interest in football.
"It is a success story that these things are coming out, not
a failure. It's dismaying for people to see but this means
something is happening, it's not being ignored."
Earlier this year, FIFA set up a task force with Interpol,
promising to donate 20 billion euros ($27.7 billion) to the
cause over the next 10 years.
UEFA president Michel Platini has described match-fixing as
the biggest threat to the game.
"It's good to see the national associations such as Korea
working very closely with the police and very closely with the
prosecutors, and making an institutional change to the way they
pay players and regulate players," Eaton said.
"We're seeing the same approach in Finland, an excellent
anti-corruption approach by the Finnish federation, in fact
there is a strong universal collective effort to drive criminals
out of the sport."
Eaton added that the June friendly between Nigeria and
Argentina, which the Africans won 4-1, was still under
investigation and that he still wanted to speak to the referee
Ibrahim Chaibou of Niger.
"We're trying to engage the referee, so far unsuccessfully,
he retires this month but I'm endeavouring to speak to him and
get his side of the story, it's not over."
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
($1 = 0.722 Euros)