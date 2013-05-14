May 13 Eight Estonia-based players have been given worldwide one-year bans following investigations into match manipulation and fraud in the Baltic nation, soccer's governing body FIFA said Tuesday.

The bans were initially imposed by the Estonia FA on March 1 following investigations which were started by state prosecutors in 2011.

FIFA extended the bans worldwide on May 6.

"The Estonian FA has specified that the bans are temporary at this stage, as more evidence and information is currently being gathered," soccer's governing body FIFA said in a statement.

Prosecutors opened the investigations against the eight players "for allegedly receiving money from a bookmaker in connection with a number of matches of the Estonian top league, the Meistriliiga, and the Estonian Cup", FIFA said.

FIFA said it had also extended worldwide a life ban on another Lebanese player involved in a match-fixing scandal.

Twenty-three Lebanese players had their bans, ranging from one-year to life, extended worldwide by FIFA in April along with one official, banned for life.

The bans were initially handed out by the Lebanon Football Federation following allegations that regional and international matches had been rigged. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)