ZURICH, July 6 FIFA's ethics committee has banned Harold Mayne-Nicholls, who led the teams which inspected the bids to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, for seven years, it said in a statement on Monday.

FIFA said more detailed information would be given after the final decision becomes effective. Mayne-Nicholls was formerly head of the Chilean Football Federation.

