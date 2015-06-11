ZURICH, June 11 FIFA's director of communications Walter de Gregorio is to relinquish office with immediate effect, though he will continue to serve on a consultancy basis until the end of the year, world soccer's governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

De Gregorio joined FIFA in September 2011. His deputy Nicolas Maingot will resume the role ad interim.

"Walter has worked incredibly hard for the past four years and we are immensely grateful for all he has done. I am glad we will be able to continue to draw on his expertise until the end of the year," FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said.

