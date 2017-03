BUENOS AIRES Dec 9 A former top official inside South America's soccer confederation, Jose Luis Meiszner, surrendered to Argentine police on Wednesday, local media said, after U.S. justice officials charged him with involvement in a FIFA bribery racket.

News Channel TN showed Meiszner arriving at a police station in Quilmes just south of the capital Buenos Aires.

Meiszner stepped down as secretary-general of the CONMEBOL confederation on Dec. 4.

(Editing by Richard Lough)