ZURICH Feb 26 Key developments and reaction when world soccer's governing body FIFA elected Gianni Infantino as new president and voted in a series of reforms at its congress on Friday:

* Infantino succeeds fellow Swiss Sepp Blatter. He is the ninth president in FIFA's 112-year history.

* After a year of corruption scandals at the ruling body, a victorious Infantino told the congress: "I will work tirelessly to bring football back to FIFA and FIFA back to football. FIFA has gone through sad times, moments of crisis, but those times are over."

* Infantino, a Swiss-Italian lawyer and UEFA general secretary best known to football fans for presiding over Champions League draws, won a majority in the second round of voting by polling 115 of the available 207 votes.

* That was 27 more votes than the 88 picked up by his closest rival, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain who had been favourite to succeed Blatter.

* Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein polled four votes in the second round and Jerome Champagne none as they finished third and fourth respectively.

* A second round of voting was needed after none of the four candidates won a required two-thirds majority in the first round. Infantino polled 88 votes, Sheikh Salman 85, Prince Ali 27 and Champagne 7.

* Tokyo Sexwale, the fifth candidate, caused a surprise by withdrawing from the race during his final candidacy speech just before the election.

* Congress passes a series of far-reaching reforms designed to make FIFA more transparent, professional and accountable.

* Reforms include publication of the president's salary, a limitation on his spell in office to three terms of four years and a curbing of his influence on day-to-day management of FIFA's affairs.

* An elected FIFA council will replace the executive committee and, to promote the role of women in football, each confederation will elect at least one female representative to the council. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)