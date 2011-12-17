TOKYO Dec 17 Morocco was confirmed as
host nation for the Club World Cup in 2013 and 2014, the first
African country to stage the event, FIFA said in a statement on
Saturday.
Morocco, which has made four unsuccessful bids for the World
Cup, will continue FIFA's policy of taking tournaments to new
venues after Russia was awarded the 2018 World Cup and Qatar the
2022 event.
The competition has been held in Brazil, Japan and the
United Arab Emirates since it was started in 2000.
