ZURICH Aug 12 Former Trinidad and Tobago international midfielder David Nakhid is the latest to say he will stand in February's election to replace the outgoing Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA.

Nakhid, who is based in Lebanon where he runs a football academy, has returned to the Caribbean seeking support from local officials.

"I have put my hat in the ring and we are looking forward to the challenge," he said on Wednesday by telephone from Grenada, adding that he was "optimistic" of getting the five nominations he needs to press ahead.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)