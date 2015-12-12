Dec 12 FIFA vice president Juan Angel Napout has resigned as president of the South American football confederation (CONMEBOL), CONMEBOL said in a statement following his arrest in connection with the corruption investigations engulfing world soccer.

The 57-year-old Paraguayan was arrested in Zurich last week on a U.S. warrant accusing him of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars in connection with the sale of marketing rights to soccer tournaments in Latin America.

He is banned from all football activities.

"With the resignation of Mr Juan Angel Napout as president, the congress was convened for the election of officers (president and vice-presidents) for 26 January 2016," CONMEBOL said in the statement cited by media.

Uruguayan FA chief Wilmar Valdez will take over as CONMEBOL president on an interim basis until January.

Napout has agreed to be extradited to the United States.

