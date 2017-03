ZURICH Dec 8 FIFA Vice-President Juan Angel Napout, head of the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL, has agreed to be extradited to the United States in a soccer corruption probe, the Swiss Federal office of Justice said on Tuesday.

Napout, a citizen of Paraguay, was detained in Zurich last week on a U.S. warrant accusing him of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars in connection with the sale of marketing rights to football tournaments in Latin America.

Napout, one of two FIFA officials detained in Zurich last week, had originally opposed extradition but agreed at a second hearing on Tuesday to go voluntarily, Switzerland's FOJ said. It gave no details on when he would be handed over to U.S. authorities. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Michael Shields)