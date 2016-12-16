UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
ZURICH Dec 16 Global soccer body FIFA's Appeal Committee on Friday rejected an appeal by former German Football Association President Wolfgang Niersbach, maintaining a one-year ban imposed in July.
The appeals panel said it confirmed FIFA's ethics committee's ruling against Niersbach for failing to report potential misconduct surrounding the award of the 2006 soccer World Cup in Germany.
"The Appeal Committee determined that a one-year ban from taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or other) at national and international level was adequate in this case," the committee said in a statement. "In consequence, Mr Niersbach's ban for a period of one year is maintained as from 25 July 2016." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.