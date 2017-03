ZURICH Nov 10 Former German FA president Wolfgang Niersbach will remain a member of the FIFA executive committee following his exit from the German soccer organization amid a scandal over the 2006 World Cup, a FIFA spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that Mr Niersbach has informed FIFA that he will remain in his functions as a member of the FIFA executive committee," the spokesman said.

Niersbach resigned from the German FA on Monday, buckling under mounting pressure. He's under investigation for tax evasion linked to a controversial 6.7 million euro ($7.16 million) payment to FIFA.

