ZURICH May 20 The investigatory chamber of world soccer body FIFA's ethics committee has recommended a two-year ban and a fine against former German Football Association president Wolfgang Niersbach.

The committee's adjucatory chamber on Friday said it had opened formal proceedings against Niersbach following the investigatory chamber's reccommendation.

The chamber's investigations were opened in March, and the final report recommended a sanction of a two-year ban from all football-related activity and a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,269.40) for violations of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the adjudicatory chamber said.

Niersbach will be invited to submit his position including any evidence with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber and may request a hearing, it said. ($1 = 0.9911 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)