ZURICH, July 25 FIFA's Ethics Committee has banned Wolfgang Niersbach, the former president of the German Football Association, for one year for failing to report potential misconduct surrounding the award of the 2006 soccer World Cup in Germany.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee banned Niersbach from all football-related activity, it said on Monday. FIFA investigators had sought a two-year ban.

"The present case did not look into possible breaches of the FIFA code of ethics in relation to possible acts of bribery and/or corruption with regards to the award of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, but only evaluated Mr Niersbach's awareness of the said incidents and his failure to report them to the Ethics Committee in a timely manner," the panel said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)