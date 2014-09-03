Sept 3 FIFA threatened Nigeria on Wednesday with a second suspension since July if officials who won an unauthorised election to the country's federation (NFF) last month did not step down by Monday.

"The NFF will be suspended with immediate effect should there still be persons claiming to have been elected to NFF positions on 26 August 2014 and occupying their offices on Monday, 8 September 2014," FIFA said in a statement on its website (www.fifa.com).

This is the second deadline FIFA has given Nigeria after the NFF appeared to ignore an Aug. 29 letter confirming world soccer's governing body would not recognise the results of the election held in the absence of NFF president Aminu Maigari. The first deadline was Sept. 1.

FIFA had already suspended Nigeria briefly in July due to government interference in affairs at the NFF which has been mired in a power struggle. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)