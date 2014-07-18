July 18 Nigeria's suspension from international football was lifted on Friday, world governing body FIFA said.

The African country was banned earlier this month due to government interference in the national federation's affairs.

"FIFA has noted that the court proceedings and order preventing the president of the NFF, the NFF Executive Committee members and the NFF Congress from running the affairs of Nigerian football that prompted the suspension have been withdrawn," a FIFA statement said.

"As statutory order has been reinstated at the NFF and the legitimate bodies reinstalled, FIFA has decided to lift the suspension as of today, Friday 18 July 2014." (Editing by Rex Gowar)