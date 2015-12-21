LONDON Dec 21 Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa from Bahrain was made the favourite to become FIFA's new president in February's election by bookmaker William Hill on Monday following the eight-year ban on UEFA president Michel Platini.

Sheikh Salman, the president of the Asian Football Confederation, is 6-5, ahead of second favourite Prince Ali bin al-Hussein from Jordan at 13-8, with UEFA's general secretary Gianni Infantino 5-2.

Jerome Champagne was a 20-1 outsider with South African Tokyo Sexwale at 25-1. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)