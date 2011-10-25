- By Brian Homewood
ZURICH Oct 25 A FIFA task force headed by
former Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer has suggested changing
the offside law and abolishing red cards for less serious
offences in the penalty area.
Beckenbauer said that the current offside rule involving
active and passive offside was too complicated while the
so-called "triple punishment" for offences in the penalty area
was too harsh.
Both proposals are likely to go before the next meeting of
the IFAB, soccer's rule-making committee, in March.
The group, including a number of ex-players, referees and
doctors, is looking at ways of improving the entertainment level
at the 2014 World Cup after the previous tournament in South
Africa was marred by negative play and histrionics.
"We should go back and make it more simple, we have to find
the right wording and that goes for the penalties as well,"
Beckenbauer told reporters.
"It will improve the flow of the game.
"We have a situation with active and passive offside at the
moment, I think we should stay away from complicated
expressions, we should go back to making it more simple, not
like it was at the beginning but somewhere in between.
"In my time it was very simple, offside was offside, it
didn't matter where the ball was. It's a nonsense, it's too
complicated."
Under the current law, play continues even if the attacking
team has a player who is clearly offside but that team is in
possession of the ball. However, if that player, who is
considered passively offside, touches the ball, he becomes
active and play is stopped.
Beckenbauer said that penalty area offences should only by
punished with a red card if they involved a handball by a
defender on the goalline - such as Luis Suarez's save for
Uruguay against Ghana at the last World Cup -- or a violent
foul.
Otherwise, he said, a yellow card and penalty would be
enough.
"If it's a simple foul in the penalty area, where you try to
get the ball but are a second late, a penalty and yellow card
are enough," he said.
"If it's a violent foul, which would have been a red card
anywhere on the field, then it this case its a penalty and a red
card."
FIFA said the task force would also look at ways of
improving the conduct of players.
"The task force believes it is crucial that a concrete
action plan be developed for the next meeting...in particular
related to the conduct of players, coaches and officials, who
must be role models for the fans and the general public." said
FIFA.
