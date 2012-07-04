(Fixes dateline, no change to text)
ZURICH, July 4 Oman could be suspended from
international competition and kicked out of the World Cup
qualifying tournament if a court order is enforced annulling
last year's federation elections, said soccer's world governing
body FIFA.
The warning came after an administrative court in the
country issued a ruling on June 25 in favour of three local
clubs who had complained about the election process in the Omani
federation (OFA).
Oman, who have never qualified for a World Cup, have reached
the fourth round of the Asian qualifying competition where they
are fourth in Group B with two points from three games.
Coached by Frenchman Paul Le Guen, they progressed from
their third round group at the expense of Saudi Arabia,
recording a shock 1-0 win over Australia in the process.
FIFA said in a statement that enforcement of the court order
would "allegedly entail the nullification of the said elections
and the organisation of a new electoral process.
"All FIFA member associations have to manage their affairs
independently and without influence of any third parties, as
clearly stipulated in articles 13 and 17 of the FIFA statutes."
It added: "FIFA confirms that the OFA elections were held
under the strict observation of FIFA and Asian Football
Confederation (AFC) representatives and that those
representatives duly asserted that the procedure of the election
of the board of directors was carried out in accordance and
conformity with the precepts of the OFA statutes."
It said that if the elections were annulled, FIFA would take
measures "which could go as far as an immediate and indefinite
suspension of the OFA."
"Such a suspension would jeopardise the participation of
Oman in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers and other international
competitions, and would also entail that neither the OFA nor any
of its members or officials could benefit from any development
programme, course, or training from FIFA or the AFC while the
OFA is suspended."
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tom Bartlett)