ZURICH, June 12 FIFA president Sepp Blatter has
expressed grave concern over reports that several Palestine
players have been illegally detained in Israel.
Blatter had written to the Israel Football Association and
asked it to draw the attention of Israeli authorities to the
matter, FIFA said in a statement.
"FIFA President Joseph Blatter expressed today grave concern
and worry about the alleged illegal detention of Palestine
football players," said FIFA.
"The reports FIFA received state that, in apparent violation
of their integrity and human rights and without the apparent
right of a trial, several Palestine football players have
allegedly been illegally detained by Israeli authorities.
"In particular, the mentioned reports refer to the Palestine
player Mahmoud Sarsak, whose health is in a very delicate state
due to the fact that he has been undergoing a hunger strike for
approximately 90 days in protest of his alleged illegal
detention."
FIFA said it had heard about the situation through
correspondence with the Palestine Football Association, media
reports and the world players' union FIFPro.
FIFPro said that Sarsak, who lives in Rafah in the Gaza
strip, was arrested at a checkpoint while on his way to the West
Bank for a match with his national team in 2009.
He was interrogated for 30 days, imprisoned and denied
visits from his friends or family, FIFPro said.
FIFPro said that his weight had dropped to 30 kilos
following his hunger strike.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Poznan; Editing by Clare
Fallon)