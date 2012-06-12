ZURICH, June 12 FIFA president Sepp Blatter has expressed grave concern over reports that several Palestine players have been illegally detained in Israel.

Blatter had written to the Israel Football Association and asked it to draw the attention of Israeli authorities to the matter, FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA President Joseph Blatter expressed today grave concern and worry about the alleged illegal detention of Palestine football players," said FIFA.

"The reports FIFA received state that, in apparent violation of their integrity and human rights and without the apparent right of a trial, several Palestine football players have allegedly been illegally detained by Israeli authorities.

"In particular, the mentioned reports refer to the Palestine player Mahmoud Sarsak, whose health is in a very delicate state due to the fact that he has been undergoing a hunger strike for approximately 90 days in protest of his alleged illegal detention."

FIFA said it had heard about the situation through correspondence with the Palestine Football Association, media reports and the world players' union FIFPro.

FIFPro said that Sarsak, who lives in Rafah in the Gaza strip, was arrested at a checkpoint while on his way to the West Bank for a match with his national team in 2009.

He was interrogated for 30 days, imprisoned and denied visits from his friends or family, FIFPro said.

FIFPro said that his weight had dropped to 30 kilos following his hunger strike.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Poznan; Editing by Clare Fallon)