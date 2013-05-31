(Adds Israeli FA chief comment, background)

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius May 31 FIFA President Sepp Blatter told the Palestine FA on Friday that he would personally intervene to try to end their long-running sporting problems with Israel.

The head of soccer's world governing body said he would go to the region in July to speak to politicians and sporting authorities to find a solution to Israeli travel restrictions on Palestinian players and visitors to the West Bank.

Palestinians are angry that Israel's security forces, who control movement between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, frequently prevent athletes from travelling freely between the two areas.

Israel cites security concerns but says it has eased travel for athletes between the Palestinian territories.

"Football should not be a victim of such situations," Blatter told the FIFA Congress.

"Our game, with its unifying values, constructing bridges, connecting people... we can and shall play a role in improving understanding between the communities in this region.

"I would travel in one month's time to the region and meet the associations concerned but also the political authorities so that football activities and development programmes can continue without interference.

"I am committed to ensuring that football continues to develop and be developed in a difficult region."

EAT GRAPES

Jibril Rajoub, Palestine FA president, told the Congress: "I hope that next year, I come with no complaints.

"I want to eat grapes rather than to quarrel with anyone.

"I don't wish Palestine's suffering on anyone else including the Israeli footballers."

He said FIFA should impose sanctions on Israeli football if the matter is not resolved.

"If this issue is not settled, I don't think those who do not comply with the statutes and standards and values should be rewarded.

"Sanctions should be taken. Nobody has the right to act as a bully in the neighbourhood."

The situation is not restricted only to Palestinians.

As a full member of FIFA and the AFC, the Palestine FA has started to hold more regional tournaments and it has accused Israel, which controls the borders into the West Bank, of stopping athletes from others countries entering.

Recently, two teenage soccer players from Myanmar were held up in Jordan for a week awaiting clearance so they could play in an under-17 tournament before eventually being allowed in.

CRISIS AVERTED

Israeli FA chairman Avi Luzon said he would work to keep soccer separate from politics and, disagreeing with the Palestine FA, said a crisis had already been averted.

"We will continue to guard Israeli football and football in general from all political influence. I'm pleased that this problem is behind us and we will continue to strive for the advancement of football," he said.

Tensions between the neighbours have been exacerbated as UEFA's European Under-21 Championship, being staged in four Israeli cities next week, gets closer.

Last week UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino said after its Congress in London that European soccer's governing body had the right to award the tournament to Israel and would not consider moving it despite calls from pro-Palestinian activists.

The Palestine FA became a FIFA member in 1998, a move that was also supported by Israel's FA. Palestine were knocked out of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers after losing 3-2 to Thailand in a two-leg tie, having previously beaten Afghanistan.

Both home matches were played in the Palestinian territories. (Writing by Brian Homewood; additional reporting by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; Editing by Mark Meadows and Ken Ferris)