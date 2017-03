ZURICH May 29 The Palestine Football Association (PFA) dropped its motion on Friday asking for Israel to be suspended by FIFA.

The motion had been included on the agenda at the FIFA Congress in Zurich but PFA president Jibril Rajoub said he had been persuaded to back down. "I decided to drop the suspension but it does not mean that I give up the resistance," he said.

