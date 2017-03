LIMA Dec 5 Peruvian police have arrested former Peruvian soccer federation president Manuel Burga as part of the ongoing U.S.-led investigation into corruption at the heart of the sport's governing body FIFA.

Peruvian television showed footage of Burga being arrested as he stepped out of his car on arrival at his Lima home on Friday night.

"We have the international arrest warrant (for Burga). The special unit in working on it at this moment," police chief Vicente Romero told reporters moments before the arrest was made. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Susan Fenton)