July 29 UEFA head Michel Platini announced on Wednesday his intention to stand for presidency of FIFA in place of Sepp Blatter.

"This was a very personal, carefully considered decision, one in which I weighed up the future of football alongside my own future," he said in a statement published on the UEFA website (www.uefa.org).

"There are times in life when you have to take your destiny into your own hands," added the former France international player. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)