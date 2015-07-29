Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
July 29 UEFA head Michel Platini announced on Wednesday his intention to stand for presidency of FIFA in place of Sepp Blatter.
"This was a very personal, carefully considered decision, one in which I weighed up the future of football alongside my own future," he said in a statement published on the UEFA website (www.uefa.org).
"There are times in life when you have to take your destiny into your own hands," added the former France international player. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.