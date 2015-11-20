ZURICH Nov 20 Sport's highest tribunal confirmed on Friday that European soccer chief Michel Platini has appealed against a provisional 90-day ban which is keeping him out of the presidential race for the sport's scandal-plagued governing body FIFA.

Platini, who had been favourite to take over in next February's election, was suspended along with FIFA president Sepp Blatter on Oct. 8 pending a full ethics enquiry into their conduct.

The pair have been engulfed by a deepening corruption scandal as the sport faces criminal investigations in Switzerland and the United States.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), based in Lausanne, said Platini had filed an "urgent" appeal against his suspension.

"The CAS will determine the next steps of this procedure next week, after consultation with the parties concerned," it said in a statement.

FIFA's electoral committee has said Platini's registration will not be processed while he is suspended.

If Platini wins his appeal at the CAS, the electoral committee has said it would review his case but there is no guarantee he would be able to stand in the election as it would depend on the timing.

Platini said on Wednesday he would take his case to CAS, claiming that FIFA's investigation against him had been "one-sided, unfair and biased".

FIFA's ethics committee has said it hopes to complete the investigation and reach a full decision -- which could involve a much longer ban -- by early January. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Gareth Jones)