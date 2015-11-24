PARIS Nov 24 Michel Platini, who hopes to become head of world soccer's governing body FIFA, could face a life ban from the sport over a payment he received from FIFA head Sepp Blatter, a spokesman for the Frenchman's lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

A probe into the 2 million Swiss franc ($1.97 million) payment from FIFA to UEFA president Platini in 2011 forms part of a broader corruption scandal shaking the world soccer body. ($1 = 1.0175 Swiss francs) (Editing by: Ossian Shine)