PARIS Dec 16 Suspended European soccer chief Michel Platini will not attend Friday's FIFA ethics committee hearing, his lawyers said on Wednesday.

"Michel Platini ... has decided not to attend his hearing at the FIFA ethics committee on Dec. 18, 2015, as the verdict of this ethics committee has been announced in the press last weekend by one of its spokespersons, Mr Andreas Bantel, in disregard of all fundamental rights, starting with the presumption of innocence," the lawyers said in a statement. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Catherine Evans)