LONDON Dec 21 The head of European soccer, Michel Platini, said he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his eight-year ban from the game announced by the FIFA Ethics Committee on Monday.

Platini and Sepp Blatter, the former head of soccer's global governing body who is also appealing, were banned and fined for ethics violations.

The Frenchman said in a statement that he was "at peace with my conscience".