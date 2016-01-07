ZURICH Jan 7 Banned UEFA president Michel Platini has withdrawn his candidacy for the FIFA presidency, he was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday.

"I withdraw my candidacy. I can no longer (go through with it). I have neither the time, nor the means to go and see the voters, to meet people, and to fight with others."

Platini, the head of European soccer body UEFA, was handed an eight-year ban from the game by FIFA's Ethics Committee on Dec. 21, along with FIFA president Sepp Blatter. He is appealing the decision and insists he has done no wrong.

