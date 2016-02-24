PARIS Feb 24 Former UEFA President Michel Platini said it was "insulting and shameful" and a "political decision" that his ban for ethics violations was upheld by FIFA on Wednesday.

Frenchman Platini's suspension, along with that of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, was reduced from eight to six years by FIFA's appeals committee, based on the mitigating factor of the men's services to the game.

"The charges against me are baseless, built from the ground up and surreal in view of the facts and the explanations I gave during the hearing," Platini said.

"I will go through all the possible appeals, starting with CAS. I will go to the end of my fight to show that I'm innocent."

