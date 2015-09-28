ZURICH, Sept 28 UEFA President and FIFA presidential candidate Michel Platini said on Monday he has offered to come forward to FIFA's Ethics Committee to help resolve any issues relating to the 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) that he received from world soccer's governing body.

The cash, which Frenchman Platini says was part of a payment for a "full time job" he had at FIFA, was referred to as a "disloyal payment" by Swiss prosecutors on Friday when they announced they were starting criminal proceedings against FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

