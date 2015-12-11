ZURICH Dec 11 The independent Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday ordered FIFA not to extend its 90-day provisional suspension on European soccer chief Michel Platini, saying doing so would be an unjustified restriction of his access to justice.

CAS, which seeks to settle sports-related disputes, left the existing suspension in force until it expires on Jan. 5, on the grounds that it does not cause irreparable harm, according to a CAS statement.

"However, the CAS panel considered that the situation would change if FIFA were to extend the provisional suspension for any period up to 45 days, on the basis of 'exceptional circumstances,' " it said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)