ZURICH May 9 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday reduced suspended UEFA President Michel Platini's six-year ban from soccer for ethics violations to four years, saying the original punishment from FIFA was too severe.

The Frenchman, one of the finest players of his generation and also a former coach of his country's national side, had said he recognised that his long, illustrious career in the game would be over if he lost an appeal over the ban. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)