ZURICH Nov 23 Northern Ireland and Wales are facing disciplinary action by FIFA for displaying signs which included poppies during World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Supporters held up cards to form poppy mosaics in the stands before Northern Ireland's match at home to Azerbaijan on Nov. 11 and Wales' match against Serbia the following day.

Players also wore black armbands.

Soccer's governing body said its disciplinary committee had opened proceedings against the Northern Irish and Welsh FAs "in relation to several incidents involving the display of signs."

The laws of the game, drawn up by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), state that players' kit "must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images."

The IFAB includes representatives of each of the British football associations and four representatives from FIFA.

FIFA has already opened disciplinary proceedings against England and Scotland after they wore poppies on black armbands in their Nov. 11 qualifying match at Wembley. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)