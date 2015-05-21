AMSTERDAM May 21 The only chance of unseating Sepp Blatter is to unite all those unhappy with his leadership, Dutch FA chief Michael Van Praag said on Thursday in explaining his decision to drop out of the FIFA presidential race.

"It is impossible that FIFA moves on with its current presidency," Van Praag told a news conference, where he sat alongside Jordan's Prince Hussein Al Ali, whose bid he will back. "He is the one candidate who has the biggest chance to challenge Sepp Blatter." he added.

Van Praag said the pair had sat down with former Portuguese international Luis Figo, who also dropped his bid on Thursday, and agreed that they would back the Jordanian's candidacy in exchange for his incorporating elements of their programme.

Ali said he believed there was a will within world football to unseat Blatter. "If the football family follows their desires, and if things are done in a correct way with no interference, we have a great chance of making that change," Ali said.

He added that he would place human rights at the centre of future World Cup decisions, commit more funds to the development of world football and work to eliminate ethnic and racial discrimination from the game. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Justin Palmer)