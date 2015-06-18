UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
LONDON, June 18 Liberia football association chairman Musa Bility announced he would stand as a candidate to become the next president of FIFA following the resignation of Sepp Blatter, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Blatter announced earlier this month he was standing down after the body was hit by a wave of corruption allegations that are still sending shockwaves around the footballing world.
The 48-year-old Bility is the second person to declare his candidacy after former Brazil international Zico.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.