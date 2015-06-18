LONDON, June 18 Liberia football association chairman Musa Bility announced he would stand as a candidate to become the next president of FIFA following the resignation of Sepp Blatter, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Blatter announced earlier this month he was standing down after the body was hit by a wave of corruption allegations that are still sending shockwaves around the footballing world.

The 48-year-old Bility is the second person to declare his candidacy after former Brazil international Zico.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)