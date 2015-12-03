Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, April 4
Masters contenders Johnson, McIlroy prepare for year’s first major
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch's press conference on enforcement action on FIFA will now begin at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), the U.S. Department Of Justice said in a statement on the delay. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
Masters contenders Johnson, McIlroy prepare for year’s first major
April 4 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Turkish championship matches on Tuesday Friday, April 7 (GMT) Bursaspor v Kardemir Karabuekspor (1700) Saturday, April 8 (GMT) Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1230) Gaziantepspor v Alanyaspor (1300) Trabzonspor v Besiktas (1600) Sunday, April 9 (GMT) Kayserispor v Osmanlispor (1300) Adanaspor v Rizespor (1600) Fenerbahce v Akhisar