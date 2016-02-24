(Repeating story sent on Tuesday to additional subscribers)
By Sofia Menchu
GUATEMALA CITY Feb 23 An audit by a committee
appointed by FIFA, soccer's global governing body, has concluded
that broadcasting contracts between Guatemala's soccer
federation and Mexican media magnate Angel Gonzalez were awarded
below market value, say sources with knowledge of the report.
The committee is running the Guatemalan soccer federation
(Fedefut Guatemala) after the federation's president and another
of its top officials were arrested on bribery-related charges as
part of wide-ranging U.S. probe into global soccer corruption.
It presented the findings of its audit to Primo Corvaro, FIFA's
head of member associations, earlier this month in Guatemala.
A source on the committee said the contracts, which have
been reviewed by Reuters, appeared to be "excessively
unfavorable" to Fedefut, and fell short of international
standards because the price was so low and given the deals were
reached after exclusive negotiations with Gonzalez.
The so-called "normalization committee" has also handed the
audit to the Guatemalan Comptroller's office, which is a
government accounts watchdog, and recommended to FIFA's Corvaro
that Fedefut's statutes be changed to assure fair and
transparent tenders for future TV and sponsorship contracts.
The Comptroller's office did not respond to a request for
comment.
The broadcasting contracts were signed by former Fedefut
president Brayan Jimenez, who is awaiting extradition to the
United States on corruption charges related to the sale of
broadcast rights to another company.
Jimenez's lawyer Francisco Garcia said the committee was
artificially making an issue out of the contracts awarded to
Gonzalez, adding that Fedefut's contracts for broadcasting
rights had been awarded without a tender process "for many
years," including before Jimenez became president.
"This is not the first time that the contracts were not
tendered, this has been happening since administrations prior to
Brayan Jimenez," Garcia said.
Executives at Gonzalez's Miami-based holding company
Albavision, including one directly involved in the contracts,
did not respond to telephone and email messages requesting
comment.
A FIFA spokesman said the world body had held working
sessions with the committee and stakeholders of Fedefut, but
declined further comment.
PANAMA GOT MUCH MORE
Fedefut sold the domestic television rights for all games by
the national soccer squad exclusively to two networks belonging
to Albavision, for an average of up to $83,000 annually between
2014 and 2018, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The deal, which also gave Fedefut the right to one minute of
airtime a day and benefits for sponsors, was cheaper than the
$400,000 annual fee nearby Panama's federation says it was paid
for similar rights by Traffic Sports USA, a Miami-based
company which has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy as
part of the U.S. corruption probe.
Soccer-mad Guatemala has a larger audience, with its
population of 15 million compared with 4 million people in
Panama. Other Central American soccer federations did not
respond to requests for information about their broadcast deals.
FIFA was thrown into turmoil last year when U.S. prosecutors
announced their sweeping probe of corruption in the sport,
including how the organization and its affiliates marketed and
sold TV and radio broadcast rights to soccer tournaments.
Prosecutors have charged 41 people and entities, mostly soccer
bosses from throughout the Americas, and identified $200 million
in bribes and kickback schemes tied to marketing of major
tournaments and matches.
Among those charged was Jimenez and former Fedefut secretary
general Hector Trujillo for allegedly accepting bribe payments
from Media World, an affiliate of Spanish media company Imagina
Group for media and marketing rights to World Cup qualifier
matches in 2018 and 2022. Another Guatemalan soccer official,
former FIFA executive committee member Rafael Salguero, also
faces bribery-related charges in the case.
The U.S. is seeking to extradite Jimenez from Guatemala.
Trujillo, who was a judge on the Constitutional Court of
Guatemala, was arrested while on board a Disney cruise ship in
Florida in December. He pleaded innocent to the charges in a
Brooklyn court last month. Salguero's whereabouts could not
immediately be ascertained and a spokeswoman for U.S.
prosecutors declined to comment.
NEW MODEL
The Media World Sports contracts that are part of the U.S.
case against the three Guatemalan soccer officials are separate
from the contracts signed with Gonzalez. Media World Sports does
not belong to Gonzalez.
In the audit report, the committee requests expert
assistance from FIFA to reform Fedefut's statutes.
"What we are trying to do is make more transparent the
process of sponsorship, of transmission rights and of any other
activity that generates funds, according to the new model of
FIFA statutes," said Adela Camacho de Torrebiarte, who heads
the committee.
Camacho did not comment on the details of the report to
FIFA.
Gonzalez's companies dominate the TV broadcast industry in
some of the countries he works in, notably Guatemala, where he
controls the only four national free TV stations, putting him in
a very strong position to win broadcasting rights to any event.
According to the Albavision website, the holding company
owns 45 TV stations in 16 Latin American and Caribbean
countries.
The sources say that as well as the favorable terms of the
broadcasting contracts, the committee expressed concern about
the influence Gonzalez had over Guatemala's national soccer side
through his control of sponsorship deals and coaches.
Reuters reported last month that the committee also filed a
complaint with the Guatemalan prosecutor's office about the
disappearance of $1 million of FIFA money from Fedefut.
