ZURICH Dec 3 Swiss authorities on Thursday detained two FIFA officials based on arrest requests submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice, Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) said.

"They are being held in custody pending their extradition," the FOJ said in a statement. "According to the U.S. arrest requests, they are suspected of accepting bribes of millions of dollars."

The FOJ said it would issue another statement with the names of those who have been arrested later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)