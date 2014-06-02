* Stocks fall amid concern over corruption allegations
* Billions of dollars of spending on stadiums at stake
* Some related infrastructure plans might be slowed
* But core projects likely to go ahead
* Government can intervene to protect weak sectors
By Martin Dokoupil and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 2 Qatar's sizzling growth would slow
if it lost the right to host the 2022 World Cup soccer
tournament, but the tiny country is so rich that the impact on
its economy and financial markets would be much smaller than the
blow to its reputation.
The Qatari stock market sank 1.1 percent on Monday,
underperforming the region, after a British newspaper published
what it said was evidence of corruption in Qatar's successful
bid to host the World Cup. Qatar and tournament organisers
denied the allegations.
Plans to spend billions of dollars on building stadiums
could be scrapped if the allegations eventually lead to a
reversal of FIFA's decision to award the World Cup to Qatar,
which has a population of 2.1 million and no reason to build the
venues solely for its own population.
Construction of related infrastructure, including road and
rail links, could be slowed or put on hold, and real estate
firms might suspend hotel projects involving thousands of rooms.
Qatar would also lose the boost to tourism spending that it can
expect during and after the tournament.
But the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter is
wealthy enough to handle such economic dislocation without
long-term damage, and some analysts think it could even benefit
from a slower pace of development.
"Not all of the planned infrastructure projects are World
Cup-related - many are essential transport and logistics
projects that would be needed even if there was no World Cup in
Qatar," said Khatija Haque, head of regional research at
Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank.
"However, without the event providing a fixed deadline for
delivery, some of these projects may be delayed or scaled
down. This would have a negative impact on non-oil growth
projections over the next few years, but could be positive for
the budget."
AMBITIOUS PLANS
The economy minister said earlier this year that Qatar would
invest around 664 billion riyals ($182 billion) on
infrastructure projects, excluding the oil and gas sector, over
the next five years - relative to the country's size, one of the
most ambitious construction sprees in the region's history.
In its original bid to host the World Cup, Qatar proposed
building or renovating 12 stadiums, though it said earlier this
year it was reviewing the plan and the minimum possible number
was eight. It has not disclosed their expected cost, but some
stadiums built for this year's tournament in Brazil have cost
around $300 million or more.
Major work on the Qatari stadiums has not yet started and
the winner of the main contract for the first venue, expected to
be a joint venture between a local and a foreign firm, is set to
be awarded by the end of this year, local media have reported.
In Qatar on Monday, the business community was far from
panicking. Fund managers said that while some stock investors
were concerned by the furore over the World Cup, few thought
there was much chance that Qatar would lose the event.
"There is no reason to fear any cancellation - it is
unlikely that would happen and if it does, companies will be
protected by the terms of their contracts," said a Qatar-based
construction company executive, declining to be named because of
the sensitivity of the matter.
Banks and property firms, which could lose business if the
World Cup moved from Qatar, were among the worst-performing
stocks on Monday. Major property developer Barwa Real Estate
fell 1.6 percent.
However, Qatar's government has shown it is willing and able
to intervene to protect weak areas of the economy - the real
estate arm of its sovereign wealth fund announced a $7.1 billion
rescue of indebted Barwa last year.
With huge gas revenues flowing in - Qatar's state budget
surplus was 25.2 billion riyals between April and September last
year - the government can conduct more interventions if needed.
Growth has been so fast in recent years that any slowing of
construction spending due to the loss of the World Cup might
have little impact on the overall economy. Gross domestic
product expanded 5.6 percent from a year earlier in the fourth
quarter of last year.
"The question is, will it have a disastrous impact on the
economy? No, I do not think so," said John Sfakianakis, chief
investment strategist at MASIC, a Riyadh-based investment firm.
"The economy will continue to do well. It will lose a bit on
the construction side, retail and hotels."
BOTTLENECKS
In fact, slowing Qatar's construction spree might benefit
the country by give authorities more time to manage the risks of
logistical bottlenecks, cost overruns and surges in demand
associated with the projects.
Tens of thousands more foreign workers are expected to flood
in to build stadiums and related infrastructure, which could
fuel inflation.
The International Monetary Fund warned in March that public
investments on the scale envisaged by Qatar risked overheating
the economy in the near term and creating overcapacity in the
medium term.
Qatari officials have already shown signs of reviewing their
plans because of such risks. Sources familiar with government
policy told Reuters in March that Doha was likely to reschedule
about 15 percent of its planned building projects for coming
years, while going over budget to complete preparations for the
World Cup on time.
In some ways, the loss of the World Cup - if it comes to
that - could help the economy maintain a healthy balance,
Sfakianakis said.
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha and Olzhas Auyezov
in Dubai; Editing by Giles Elgood)