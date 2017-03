DUBAI May 29 Qatar defended its successful 2022 World Cup bid on Friday following corruption scandals in soccer's governing body FIFA and said it would comply with further investigations into the award if asked.

Qatar's World Cup organising committee said in a statement Qatar had conducted its 2022 bid with integrity and to the highest ethical standards.

"We wish to reiterate that we have fully complied with every investigation that has been initiated concerning the 2018/22 bidding process and will continue to do so, should this be requested," it said.

